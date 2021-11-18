Phone companies must allow texting new ‘988’ suicide line

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

U.S. communications regulators are requiring that phone companies allow people to text as well as call a new “988” number for the suicide-prevention hotline. The Federal Communications Commission last summer voted to require phone companies support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline. Recognizing that texting is critical to Americans, particularly young people and those who are deaf, have hearing loss or speech disabilities, the commission on Thursday voted 4-0 to require a texting option as well. Phone companies have until July 2022 to implement the 988 number for both calling and texting.