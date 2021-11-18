Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberating after 2nd mistrial bid

By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has begun deliberating for a third day with a new defense request for a mistrial hanging over the politically and racially fraught case. The mistrial motion was sparked by a jury request Wednesday to re-watch video in the case. Rittenhouse’s attorneys say the defense received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors. The judge has not ruled on the request.