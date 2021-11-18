Skip to Content
AP National News
‘Unite the Right’ trial jurors hear closings in Virginia

By DENISE LAVOIE
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) — Lawyers for nine people hurt during the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville have told a jury that white nationalists “planned, executed and then celebrated” racially motivated violence that left one counter-protester dead and dozens more injured. The closing arguments come in a lawsuit seeking to hold two dozen white nationalists, neo-Nazis and white supremist organizations accountable for the violence that erupted in 2017. The defendants deny any conspiracy and said their pre-rally boasting was protected by the First Amendment. One woman was killed and dozens were injured when an avowed white supremacist rammed his car into counterprotesters. 

Associated Press

