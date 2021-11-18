Volunteer migrant rescuers on trial in Greece

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — A group of 24 volunteers who took part in migrant rescue operations are on trial on the Greek island of Lesbos on smuggling-related charges in a case that has been strongly criticized by international human rights groups. The Greek and international volunteers include the Syrian-born competitive swimmer Sara Mardini. The volunteers, including many who spent several months in pre-trial detention, deny any wrongdoing. They maintain that they simply wanted to help save lives when the island of Lesbos was overwhelmed by refugee and migrant arrivals from nearby Turkey.