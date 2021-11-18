Wall Street indexes opening mixed; Macy’s soars on 3Q sales

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Major stock indexes are opening mixed on Wall Street Thursday amid a raft of corporate earnings and news that jobless claims have fallen to a new pandemic low. The S&P 500 is up 0.2% in early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite is up 0.2%. The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low 268,000. Bath & Body Works is up 5.5% after reporting strong quarterly results. Macy’s soared 15% on strong quarterly sales. The 10-year Treasury yield fell.