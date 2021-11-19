12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say 12 people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016. The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week. After five years of investigation, investigating judges have ordered the case sent to trial, authorities said Friday. The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set. Kardashian West’s French lawyer didn’t comment.