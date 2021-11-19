Alaska man accused of threats against US senators detained

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal magistrate has ordered the continued detention of a man who has been accused of leaving threatening messages against Alaska’s U.S. senators. Lisa Houghton, a spokesperson for the Alaska U.S. attorney’s office, says Jay Allen Johnson was ordered by the court to continue to be detained. She says the hearing was requested by the defense. A message seeking comment was left for an attorney for Johnson. The hearing was held by U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec, who last month ordered the case be sent to the next available grand jury for consideration.