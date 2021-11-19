Arkansas State Police settles in suit over pursuit maneuver

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police has agreed to change its policy for using a maneuver where troopers intentionally bump a car during a pursuit under a tentative legal settlement. Attorneys for a woman injured when a trooper caused her vehicle to flip announced the settlement on Friday. The woman sued State Police after she was injured when a trooper used the “precision immobilization technique” on her vehicle when she was being pulled over. State Police confirmed the agreement, which a spokesman said was expected to be finalized next week.