Austria to enter lockdown, make COVID-19 jabs mandatory

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases. Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday and initially last for 10 days. People will be able to leave their homes only for certain specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Kindergartens and schools are to remain open for those who need to go there but parents are being asked to keep their children at home if possible. Restaurants will close and cultural events will be canceled. Starting on Feb. 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory.