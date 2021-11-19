Biden to have routine colonoscopy, transfer power to Harris

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris when he undergoes a “routine colonoscopy.” Press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will be under anesthesia Friday during the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Harris “will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.” Biden went to Walter Reed for his first routine physical as president. The 78-year-old Biden is the oldest person to serve as president. Biden had his last full exam in December 2019. Doctors reported then that the former vice president was “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”