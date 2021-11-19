Checkup finds Biden ‘vigorous’; Harris briefly in power

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden remains “healthy” and “vigorous” and fit for duty, but is showing some signs of aging. That’s according to his doctor, who delivered the report Friday after the oldest president in American history underwent his first routine physical in office. In a history-making moment, Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he underwent a colonoscopy. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s primary care physician, attributed his increased instances of “throat clearing” to gastrointestinal reflux, and said a stiffening of his gait was the result of “mild peripheral neuropathy,” spinal arthritis and compensation for a broken foot sustained a year ago.