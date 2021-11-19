Cuomo misrepresented COVID-19 nursing home toll, report says

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state Assembly’s investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded that the Democrat’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19. That’s according to a lawmaker who reviewed the committee’s still-secret report. Assembly Member Phil Steck was among the Assembly Judiciary Committee members who reviewed a copy of the report Thursday and Friday in advance of its public release. The report covers a wide array of allegations of misconduct by Cuomo, including sexual harassment claims. A spokesperson says Cuomo hasn’t been allowed to see a copy of the report. Cuomo denies misleading the public on nursing home deaths.