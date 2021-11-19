Defense lawyer in Arbery slaying known for pushing limits

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — When a defense attorney in the trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery called for Black pastors to be barred from the courtroom, shock and outrage rippled across the country. But for people familiar with his courtroom style, it came as no surprise. Kevin Gough is a former top public defender whose firing five years ago was condemned by the local NAACP chapter. He is known in legal circles for pushing the envelope.