Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway. The California Highway Patrol says the truck was on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad near San Diego when a door popped open and bags fell out, bursting open. Dollar and $20 bills fluttered all over the lanes, and video from bystanders showed people scrambling to collect it. Authorities haven’t said how much money was lost, but at least two people were arrested while others returned cash to the CHP. Authorities warn that anyone who kept the money could face criminal charges.