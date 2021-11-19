EXPLAINER: What charges did Kyle Rittenhouse face?

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted on all charges in the fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third during a night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. Among the counts the 18-year-old from nearby Antioch, Illinois, faced were one count of reckless homicide and one count of intentional homicide. He also was charged with one count of attempted intentional homicide. He was acquitted on five counts in total. The judge previously dismissed two other charges.