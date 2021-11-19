EXPLAINER: What drives high-profile disappearances in China

BEIJING (AP) — The disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai in China following her accusations of sexual assault against a former top Communist Party official has shined a spotlight on similar cases involving political dissidents, entertainers, business leaders and others who ran afoul of the authorities. Chinese officials have not directly addressed the accusation made by Grand Slam doubles champion Peng more than two weeks ago that she was sexually assaulted by a former vice premier and member of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee. Others who have dropped from sight under unclear circumstances include the founder of internet commerce giant Alibaba Jack Ma and famous actress Fan Bingbing. Authorities have long used disappearances to silence political dissent.