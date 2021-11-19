Facing surge, Austria will mandate COVID-19 shots, lock down

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Austria announced a new national lockdown and a plan to mandate vaccinations as coronavirus infections hit a record high, forcing the government to walk back promises that such blanket shutdowns were a thing of the past. Imposing a mandate would give Austria one of the world’s most stringent vaccine requirements. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said those who didn’t comply would likely be fined but gave no other details. Friday’s moves come as vaccinations in Austria have plateaued at one of the lowest rates in Western Europe and as hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity.