GOP McCarthy’s ‘angry’ rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy seized control of the House floor for more than eight hours overnight, preempting passage of President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill with a rambling speech full of vitriol. The California congressman acknowledged he was “angry.” McCarthy staged the speech Thursday into Friday to try to stall or even halt House votes. But Democrats were able to pass it in the House early Friday, pushing it to the Senate. The package of social services and climate change programs is a top Biden priority, and all Republicans are opposed. McCarthy would be in line to become speaker if Republicans win control of the House next year.