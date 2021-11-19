Israel returns wrong body to family of slain Palestinian

By JACK JEFFERY

Associated Press

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli soldiers returned the remains of a Palestinian teenager who was killed in October, only to be told by the family that it was the wrong body. The macabre mix-up on Friday, which the army called an “unfortunate mistake,” is likely to draw attention to Israel’s controversial policy of holding the remains of Palestinian attackers. Rights groups say it amounts to collective punishment of bereaved families. Israel says it serves as a deterrent. Israel had planned to return the body of Amjad Abu Sultan on “humanitarian grounds.” He was a minor when he was killed while allegedly trying to throw firebombs at cars near an Israeli settlement.