Kosovars get COVID vaccine after Friday prayer at mosques

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s health authorities are trying a new technique to urge the people get the COVID-19 vaccine — cooperating with the Muslim community at Friday prayers. Imams around Kosovo called on the faithful to have the jab, and medical teams waited in the mosques’ yards to inoculate believers. Despite a recent fall in daily new cases Kosovo authorities fear a faster spread of the delta variant which has been noted recently in the country. Kosovo recorded only 11 cases and no deaths on Thursday. Some 42% of the 1.8 million population have been vaccinated.