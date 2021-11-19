London house fire kills 2 women, 2 children; cause unclear

LONDON (AP) — Two women and two children have died in a house fire in London. The fire brigade says around 40 firefighters and six fire engines were called to the scene on Thursday evening and took four people from the upper story of the house in Bexleyheath. Crews used breathing apparatus and a 9-meter ladder to rescue them. London Fire Brigade said all four died at the scene. A man who left the house before the fire brigade arrived was taken to hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation. London mayor Sadiq Khan described the news as heartbreaking.