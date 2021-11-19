Moderate quake demolishes homes in eastern Turkey, 2 hurt

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say an earthquake with magnitude 5.1 has jolted Erzurum province in eastern Turkey, demolishing a number of houses in some villages. At least two people were extracted alive from beneath fallen rubble but there were no immediate reports of deaths or other people being trapped. Turkey’s disaster management agency said the quake was centered in the town of Koprukoy and struck at 3:40 p.m. (1240 GMT) on Friday. It was felt in the nearby provinces of Mus and Diyarbakir. Erzurum’s mayor Oktay Memis told NTV television that the quake caused some houses to collapse in “three or four villages.” Emergency teams were sent to the affected villages, he said.