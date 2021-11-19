Skip to Content
Palestinians from Jerusalem say settlers slashed car tires

JERUSALEM (AP) — Residents from a tense Jerusalem neighborhood say the car tires of 11 Palestinian-owned vehicles were slashed by Israeli settlers. Palestinian families from the neighborhood are currently embroiled in a high-profile eviction case against Israeli settlers. CCTV footage of Friday’s incident shows three hooded men entering a fenced-off area before stabbing the tires of two parked cars. Weeks earlier, four Palestinian families from the Jerusalem neighborhood rejected a settlement floated by the Israeli Supreme court that would delay their eviction. None of the 11 cars that were attacked were owned by the four Palestinian families.

