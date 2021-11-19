Skip to Content
Rioting erupts at coronavirus protest in Rotterdam

By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police have fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. Police said in a tweet that “there are injuries in connection with the shots” during the violent unrest Friday night. Riot police have used a water cannon to drive hundreds of rioters from a central street in the port city. Photos in Dutch media showed at least one police car ablaze and another with a bicycle smashed through the windshield. Police say that rioters started fires and threw fireworks during the rioting and authorities closed the city’s main railway station. 

Associated Press

