Stocks wobble as Wall Street heads for a mixed weekly finish

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Friday and major indexes were on track for a mixed finish to a choppy week. The S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1%, a day after setting another record high, and is on track for a weekly gain. The Nasdaq, which also set a record high a day earlier, was up 0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%. TurboTax maker Intuit jumped 12.1% after raising its profit forecast. Moderna jumped 4.2% and Pfizer added 1.1% after the Food and Drug Administration opened up coronavirus booster shots from the two companies to all adults.