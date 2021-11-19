UN peacekeepers face greater threats from complex conflicts

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. peacekeeping chief says the more than 66,000 United Nations peacekeepers are confronting greater threats today because conflicts have become more complex and are driven by an increasing number of factors ranging from ethnic tensions and the impact of organized crime to illegal exploitation of resources and terrorism. Jean-Pierre Lacroix said in an AP interview Friday that even compared to two or three years ago, “most of our peacekeeping missions have a political and security environment that has deteriorated.” He said “equally important” is that conflicts are “multi-layered” and very often local and national, but also regional and global.