Verdict coming for Kansas City officer in Black man’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge is set to issue a verdict in the case of a white Kansas City, Missouri, police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man in 2019. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs set a Friday afternoon announcement in the involuntary manslaughter case against Officer Eric J. DeValkenaere. He’s charged in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb, who was parking a pickup truck in his backyard when he was shot. DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective. But prosecutors argued that police staged the scene to support their claims that Lamb was armed. A bench trial was held before the judge without a jury at DeValkenaere’s request. DeValkenaere also is charged with armed criminal action.