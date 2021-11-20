Army Corps completes reservoir for Everglades restoration

STUART, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed work on a $339 million reservoir constructed to cleanse water runoff before it flows into a troubled Florida river. Corps and local officials held a ceremony Friday for the 12,000-acre (4,800-hectare) project in Martin County known officially as the C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area. It’s a key part of a broader effort to restore the vast Florida Everglades. The reservoir will capture, store and clean fertilizer-laden runoff from farms and development before it is routed into the St. Lucie River and ultimately the Indian River Lagoon. Both have been plagued by harmful algae blooms and other long-term problems.