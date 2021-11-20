Skip to Content
Atlanta airport chaos: Person grabs gun in bag, it goes off

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a passenger undergoing a search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint reached in a bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers. The Transportation Security Administration said the firearm discharged Saturday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson airport but it was not an active shooter incident. It said the passenger fled out an airport exit. Authorities ordered a temporary ground stop on flights before normal operations resumed about two hours later. The incident caused a social media frenzy among travelers at one of the nation’s busiest airports — days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season. The TSA said three people suffered injuries in the chaos but no one was shot. 

