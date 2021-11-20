Russia hits record coronavirus deaths for 2nd straight day

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s record high coronavirus death toll has persisted for a second straight day, as the number of new infections declined. The state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, matching Friday’s tally. The task force also reported 37,120 new confirmed cases. Russia’s daily new infections in recent weeks appear to have a downward trend but still remain higher than during previous surges of the virus. The latest surge in deaths comes amid low vaccination rates and lax public attitudes toward taking precautions. About 40% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated.