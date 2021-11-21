Austria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has gone into a nationwide lockdown to combat skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The measures took effect early Monday and are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days. But they will be reevaluated after 10 days. The new restrictions require people to stay home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Restaurants and most shops must close and larger events will be canceled. Schools and day care can remain open but parents are encouraged to keep their children home. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has also announced that Austria will introduce a vaccine mandate starting Feb. 1. Ahead of the new lockdown, Austrians hit the Christmas markets, shops and caes in force on Sunday, eager for a last day out.