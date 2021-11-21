Croatia police say German reporter helped migrants cross

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say that a German reporter was briefly detained and fined for illegally entering the country from Bosnia with a group of migrants. Police said in a statement late Saturday that a court has ordered the 44-year-old German citizen to pay a fine of about 500 euros. The statement says the man and seven migrants were caught on Saturday in Cetingrad near Bosnia’s border. No other details about the German citizen were immediately known. Croatian police said he told them he was a reporter.