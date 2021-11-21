Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrest

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have arrested more than 30 people amid unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands that followed violence that erupted the previous night at a protest against coronavirus restrictions. The violence Saturday night by groups of youths in The Hague and elsewhere was not as serious as Friday night in Rotterdam where police opened fire on rampaging rioters and arrested 51 people. Police said Sunday that they arrested 19 people in The Hague and used a water cannon to extinguish a fire on a street. Two soccer matches in the country’s top professional league were briefly halted when fans broke into stadiums.