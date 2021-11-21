Far-right lawmaker, ex-protester to meet in Chilean runoff

By EVA VERGARA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two onetime outsiders hailing from opposite extremes of the political spectrum have received the most votes in Chile’s presidential election but have failed to garner enough support for an outright win, setting up what’s likely to be polarizing runoff in the region’s most advanced economy. José Antonio Kast, a far-right lawmaker who has a history of defending Chile’s military dictatorship, finished first with 28% of the vote compared to 26% for former student protest leader Gabriel Boric. Five other candidates trailed farther behind. Outgoing President Sebastian Pinera congratulated the two top finishers after more than 80% of polling stations reported results.