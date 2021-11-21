Hamas gunman kills 1 before Israeli police shoot him dead

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Hamas militant has opened fire in Jerusalem’s Old City, killing one Israeli and wounding four others before he was fatally shot by Israeli police. Sunday’s attack appeared to mark an escalation by Hamas. The Islamic militant group, which controls the Gaza Strip, has largely adhered to a cease-fire with Israel since an 11-day war last May, and shooting attacks inside the Old City are rare. In Gaza, Hamas praised the attack as a “heroic operation” and said the gunman was one of its members. However, the group stopped short of claiming responsibility for the attack. Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought four wars since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.