‘I lost everything’: Guadeloupe riots overtake COVID protest

BY ELODIE SOUPAMA AND SYLVIE CORBET

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — France is sending police special forces to its overseas Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe as protests over COVID-19 restrictions have erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row. Residents expressed their dismay after the violence. On Sunday, many road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island nearly impossible. Firefighters reported 48 interventions and authorities said 38 people were arrested. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced the violence as “unacceptable.” He said 50 police special forces were arriving Sunday in Guadeloupe, in addition to 200 other police sent earlier. The island’s prefect has imposed a nightly curfew. One resident whose home was burned down said “I lost everything.”