Jobs lost, middle class Afghans slide into poverty, hunger

By LEE KEATH

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Many Afghan families who once had steady, stable incomes have plummeted into desperation, uncertain of how they will pay for their next meal. The economy was already in trouble under the previous, U.S.-backed government and was worsened by both the coronavirus pandemic and a drought that drove up food prices. After the Taliban takeover in August, the world cut off funding to the government and many development projects, pulling the rug out from under much of the middle class whose jobs depended on the outside money. With the U.N. warning millions are in near-famine conditions, the World Food Program has dramatically ramped up direct aid to families.