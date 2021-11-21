Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death trial to hear closing arguments

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys in the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death are scheduled to deliver closing arguments. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley planned for jurors to hear final words Monday from prosecutors and defense attorneys for the three white men charged. Arbery was chased and fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after the 25-year-old Black man was spotted running in a neighborhood outside Brunswick in coastal Georgia. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan say they suspected Arbery was a burglar. Travis McMichael testified he fired his shotgun in self-defense as Arbery punched him and tried to take the weapon. Prosecutors say the pursuit and shooting weren’t justified, as there’s no evidence Arbery committed crimes in the neighborhood.