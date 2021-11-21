Outsiders take early lead in Chilean presidential election

By EVA VERGARA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two outsider candidates hailing from opposite extremes of the political spectrum look headed to a runoff in Chile’s presidential election following a bruising campaign that laid bare deep social tensions in the region’s most economically advanced country. With almost half of polling centers reporting results far right lawmaker José Antonio Kast had 29% support compared to 24% for former student protest leader Gabriel Boric. If neither candidate secures a 50% majority, the two top finishers will compete in a Dec. 19 runoff. Also up for grabs is Chile’s entire 155-seat lower house of Congress and about half the Senate.