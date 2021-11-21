Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military has defiantly redeployed two supply boats to provide food to Filipino marines stationed at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea after China’s coast guard used water cannons to forcibly turn the boats away in an assault last week that drew angry condemnation from Manila. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the two wooden boats carrying navy personnel should reach the marines stationed at Second Thomas Shoal on Tuesday. Lorenzana says the Chinese ambassador to Manila told him the boats won’t be blocked again but requested that they not have military escorts.