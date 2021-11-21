Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military and civilian leaders have reached a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month. According to the deal, signed Sunday, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup. The country’s top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet until elections can be held. The coup, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, has drawn international criticism.