Tens of thousands march against Belgium’s COVID measures

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten of thousands of people marched through central Brussels to protest against the reinforced COVID-19 measures that the government has imposed to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Many in the huge demonstration that police estimated at 35,000 people also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated and any moves to impose mandatory shots. Shouting “Freedom, freedom, freedom,” and singing the anti-fascist song “Bella Ciao,” protesters lined up behind a huge banner saying “Together for Freedom.”