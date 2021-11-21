Tens of thousands protest Belgium’s tighter COVID-19 rules

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten of thousands of people have marched through central Brussels to protest reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Many among the police estimate of 35,000 at the rally Sunday had already left for home when the demonstration descended into violence. Several hundred people started pelting police, smashing cars and setting garbage cans ablaze. Police replied with tear gas and water cannons and sought to restore order when dusk settled on the Belgian capital. The World Health Organization said last week that Europe was the hot spot of the pandemic right now, the only region in which COVID-19 deaths were rising.