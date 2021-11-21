US Rhodes Scholars for 2022 include most women ever selected

The class of U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2022 includes the most women ever selected for the scholarship in one year. The Rhodes Trust announced Sunday that 22 women are among the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England. The selection process has been completed virtually for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, Clemson University has a student elected to the class. Three schools have a recipient this year for the first time in at least 25 years. All 32 U.S. scholars are expected start at Oxford in October.