WhatsApp pushes privacy update to comply with Irish ruling

LONDON (AP) — WhatsApp is adding more details to its privacy policy and flagging the information for European users. The update is to comply with a ruling from Irish regulators who slapped the chat service with a record fine for breaching strict EU data privacy rules. Starting Monday, WhatsApp’s privacy policy will be reorganized to provide more information on the data it collects and how it’s used. The Facebook-owned company also is explaining in more detail how it protects data shared across borders and the legal foundations for processing the data. With the update, users in Europe will see a banner notification at the top of their chat list that will take them to the new information.