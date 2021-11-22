‘Annoyed’: Austria’s national lockdown dampens holiday mood

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Austrians have begun a new 10-day national lockdown and many are wondering how they will endure their fourth such ordeal as the nation seeks to reverse skyrocketing new infections. In the capital of Vienna, some people headed to work, brought children to school or exercised outdoors. Police cars circulated but no spot checks were immediately seen. Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the lockdown was necessary to bring down new daily infections, reduce pressure on intensive care wards, and bring relief to doctors and nurses “who cannot take it anymore.” One man said the government should have pressed harder last summer to get more Austrians vaccinated. The country has 66% of its people vaccinated, lower than other western European countries.