Brit Awards scrap separate male, female prize categories

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s Brit Awards are scrapping separate male and female artist categories in a shakeup designed to make the music prizes more inclusive. Next year’s awards will feature trophies for U.K. and international artist of the year, replacing male and female awards in each category. Organizers say the change will celebrate artists “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them.” The move is the latest changes made in response to criticism that the awards failed to reflect the diversity of British music. The 2022 Brit Awards will be held Feb. 8 in London, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.