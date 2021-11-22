Charges being dropped against ex-officer at victim’s request

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

Assault charges will be dropped against a former suburban St. Louis police officer who shot a shoplifting suspect in a decision reached after the victim and the ex-officer participated in a mediation aimed at resolving conflict. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Monday that Ashley Fountain Hall asked for dismissal of charges against 39-year-old Julia Crews after a restorative justice mediation this month. In 2019, Hall was accused of shoplifting and tried to flee as she was being arrested. Crews intended to deploy her Taser to restrain Hall, but mistakenly pulled out her service firearm and shot Hall in the back. Crews resigned after the shooting.