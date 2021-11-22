Clarification: Africa-Internet Plunder story
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — In a story published Oct. 1, 2021, The Associated Press reported about how millions of internet addresses assigned to Africa are not serving Africa’s internet development. The story has been updated to further clarify that businessman Lu Heng’s lawsuit was not related to a criminal complaint against an official with AFRINIC, the nonprofit that assigns the continent’s internet addresses, and that AFRINIC made no claim of graft against Lu.