IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

A video call between Olympic officials and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions. Concern grew in the last week for the former No. 1-ranked doubles player who hadn’t been seen since accusing a senior Chinese official of sexual assault on Nov. 2. Tennis stars and fans alike demanded to know where she was and the head of the Women’s Tennis Association threatened to pull events from China. On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee said Peng spoke to officials in a 30-minute video call. According to the organization’s statement, she reassured them that she was well. The IOC posted a photo showing the call but did not release video of the call.